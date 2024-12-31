EPL: Manchester United, Chelsea End 2024 with Defeats

Manchester United and Chelsea finished the year with heavy defeats after falling to their opponents in the final Premier League games of the year.



Manchester United were humiliated at Old Trafford, while Chelsea suffered a loss away from home.

Liam Delap opened the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot. He later assisted former Chelsea player Omari Hutchinson, who celebrated with an acrobatic display after scoring Ipswich’s second goal in the second half, securing the club’s first Premier League home victory since 2002.

It was another disastrous day at Old Trafford, where Manchester United were crushed by Newcastle United. Early goals in the 4th and 19th minutes, scored by Alexander Isak and Joelinton, sealed Newcastle’s dominance.

As it stands, Manchester United are only seven points above the relegation zone, while Chelsea’s failure to secure a win in this match means Nottingham Forest are now Liverpool’s closest title contenders.

