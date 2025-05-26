Close Menu
    EPL: Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle Qualify for the Champions League

    Image credit: Chelsea Fc
    Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle have all made it to the UEFA Champions League. They will join Liverpool and Arsenal, who finished first and second respectively, as English representatives in Europe’s top-tier tournament.
    Manchester City had a comfortable 2–0 victory at home against Fulham. Chelsea retained their 1–0 lead despite efforts from Nottingham Forest to equalize. Although Newcastle United lost away at Everton, they still finished in 5th place.
    Tottenham Hotspur qualified automatically by winning the Europa League. This means only Manchester United, among the top six, will not be playing in a European tournament next season.
    Liverpool, the champions, were presented with their Premier League trophy today at Anfield, which also featured former captains and legends during the title presentation.

