EPL: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City Drop Points

Three Premier League giants, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City, were all held to draws during the league’s 21st matchday, resulting in these clubs dropping points respectively.

It took in-form Nottingham Forest 8 minutes to go ahead of Liverpool through Chris Wood’s sublime goal, assisted by Anthony Elanga, who held onto the lead after 45 minutes of action.

Arne Slot brought on Tsimikas and Diogo Jota in the 65th minute, and both went on to help Liverpool level up just one minute after their introduction.

Chelsea were on the verge of losing to Bournemouth despite their earlier lead in the first half, in which Cole Palmer was responsible for the goal. In the second half, the away team scored twice, in the 50th and 68th minutes, holding onto their lead until Reece James helped the Blues snatch an equalizer in extra time.

City blew a 2-0 lead, which was built by two goals from Phil Foden by the 78th minute. Resilient Brentford fought back into the game, scoring two goals in the 82nd and 90+2 minutes respectively.

Liverpool, with a game in hand, still top the table, 6 points ahead of Nottingham Forest. Chelsea and Manchester City occupy the 4th and 6th positions, with two points separating them.