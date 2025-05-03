EPL: Bournemouth Shocks Arsenal with Comeback Victory

Arsenal suffered a surprise defeat as Bournemouth came from behind to secure a 2-1 win.

The loss extends Arsenal’s winless run to three matches across all competitions, following their first-leg defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final and a league draw against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal controlled much of the first half and took the lead thanks to a goal from Declan Rice. However, Bournemouth regrouped after the break, equalizing in the 67th minute and netting the winner in the 76th minute.

With their league ambitions now limited to securing a top-four finish, Arsenal’s main hope for silverware remains the UEFA Champions League. To progress, they will need to overturn their deficit against PSG with a victory by at least a two-goal margin in the return leg in France.