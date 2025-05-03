Bundesliga: Leipzig Delays Bayern’s Title Celebration with Dramatic Draw

RB Leipzig spoiled Bayern Munich’s title celebrations by holding them to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

The result denied Bayern the chance to secure the Bundesliga title with four games remaining.

In a fierce encounter, Leipzig took an early 2-0 lead through goals from Benjamin Šeško and Lukas Klostermann. Bayern responded strongly in the second half, leveling the score with two quick goals in the 62nd and 63rd minutes.

Leroy Sané then put Bayern ahead 3-2, seemingly setting the stage for a title-clinching win. However, a late equalizer from Yussuf Poulsen dashed their hopes.

Bayern, who sit atop the Bundesliga table, now have 76 points from 32 games. A win would have put them at 78 points—out of reach for Bayer Leverkusen, who can only amass a maximum of 76 points from their remaining matches.