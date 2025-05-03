Meta May Shut Down Facebook, Instagram in Nigeria Over $290 million Fine

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has warned it may block access to both platforms in Nigeria after being hit with fines totaling over $290 million from Nigerian regulators.

The issue began last year when three Nigerian agencies accused the American tech giant of breaking several national rules.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) fined Meta $220 million for what it called anti-competitive behavior.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) also issued a $37.5 million fine for running ads without approval, while the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) added a $32.8 million penalty over breaches of data privacy laws.

Meta recently tried to challenge these fines in an Abuja High Court, but the court ruled that the company must pay them by the end of June.

While Meta also owns WhatsApp, the messaging app was not included in the possible shutdown plans.

Facebook holds a major role in Nigeria, with millions depending on it for daily communication and business.

Many small online businesses rely heavily on Facebook to reach customers, making the threat of a shutdown worrying for local entrepreneurs.

The NDPC had asked Meta to get user consent before moving Nigerian data outside the country, something Meta argued was unrealistic.

The agency also ordered Meta to provide links to educational videos developed by approved schools and nonprofits to teach users about the dangers of poor data handling and how it might put their health or finances at risk.

The FCCPC stated that a two-year investigation with the data commission revealed harmful practices affecting Nigerian users, though details were not shared.

Meta responded by saying its main issue was the data commission’s misunderstanding of privacy rules.

For now, Nigerian users and businesses wait to see if Meta will follow through on its warning or find another way to resolve the matter before the June deadline.