BREAKING: Outrage in Benue as Police Gun Down Final-Year Student

Tension gripped the streets of Makurdi on Friday as protests erupted over the alleged killing of Emmanuella Ahenjir, a 23-year-old final-year student of Federal University, Wukari, by police officers.

Eyewitnesses say Emmanuella was fatally shot by unidentified policemen while riding in a vehicle near the Wurukum roundabout, after leaving the Gyado Villa area.

The incident has sparked a wave of anger and drawn crowds of furious protesters, led by gender rights advocate Ukan Kurugh.

Chanting slogans and hoisting placards reading “End Police Brutality” and “Justice for Emmanuella,” demonstrators have taken over the Wurukum roundabout, demanding justice and accountability.

Calls are mounting for a full-scale investigation and swift action from authorities as the outrage continues to build.