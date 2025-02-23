EPL: Arsenal Shocked, Manchester United Battle to Secure a Draw

The English Premier League action returned for matchday 26, with none of the three big sides securing a win. Liverpool played to a draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Today, Manchester United struggled to salvage a point away at Everton, while 10-man Arsenal suffered a defeat to West Ham United.

Everton 2-2 Manchester United

Everton squandered a 2-0 first-half lead, with goals from the in-form Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure — who also assisted the opener — as the match ended in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte scored late to rescue United from what would have been their third consecutive league defeat.

Manchester United now sit in 15th place, three spots and 12 points above the relegation zone, while Everton, enjoying a resurgence under David Moyes, extended their unbeaten run to six games and sit just one point ahead of United.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Jarrod Bowen’s lone goal at the Emirates made all the difference as Arsenal missed the chance to close the gap on Liverpool, who had earlier drawn their match. It was arguably one of Arsenal’s worst performances of the season, with several players underperforming. Despite taking 20 shots, only two were on target.

The game also saw Arsenal reduced to 10 men after Lewis Skelly was sent off for a late challenge.

The result leaves Arsenal eight points behind Liverpool as matchday 26 comes to a close.