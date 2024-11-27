Enyimba Enters as CAF Confederation Participating Team

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a list of 16 teams for the group stage of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup tournament, scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

Below is the full squad list for the 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup:

Al-Masry SC (Egypt)

ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

ASEC Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire)

Associação Black Bulls (Mozambique)

Clube Desportivo da Lunda-Sul (Angola)

CS Constantine (Algeria)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Enyimba FC (Nigeria)

FC Bravos do Maquis (Angola)

Orapa United (Botswana)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Simba SC (Tanzania)

Stade Malien (Mali)

Stellenbosch FC (South Africa)

USM Alger (Algeria)

Zamalek SC (Egypt)

