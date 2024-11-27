Free Health Screenings Bring Relief to Families in Lagos

Over 300 children in Ikoyi received free health screenings over the weekend as part of a medical outreach programme to address critical health challenges in Lagos.

The initiative, led by Derin Phillips, convener of the Caise Foundation, focused on early detection of illnesses such as HIV, typhoid, and hepatitis—conditions that often go untreated in underserved communities.

The outreach brought much-needed medical attention to families struggling to access healthcare.

Parents expressed relief at the opportunity to have their children screened and educated about preventive care, with many acknowledging how the programme eased their concerns about undetected health issues.

“Many children face avoidable health complications because of late diagnosis or lack of access to medical care,” Phillips explained.

“By bringing healthcare directly to these communities, we’re not just addressing immediate concerns but also preventing long-term problems.”

The programme also aimed to raise awareness about the importance of early intervention. Health educators provided families with information on maintaining regular medical check-ups and recognizing early warning signs of common illnesses.

One of the health educators, Olawunmi Leji-Tewe, emphasized the transformative impact of such programmes. “When parents know their children’s health status, they can make informed decisions. Early intervention saves lives,” she said.

This outreach highlights the disparities in healthcare access that many families face.

For underprivileged communities, even treatable conditions can become life-threatening due to cost barriers or lack of information. Programmes like this one help close those gaps, offering children a better chance at a healthy future.

Beyond the immediate screenings, the initiative underscores a broader issue: the need for consistent healthcare interventions that target vulnerable populations. For families in Ikoyi and beyond, this medical outreach represents hope and a step toward a society where healthcare is accessible to all, regardless of economic status.

As Phillips noted, “These children are the future, and ensuring their health today is an investment in a stronger, more resilient tomorrow.”

The programme’s success in Ikoyi serves as a model for how communities can come together to prioritize health and well-being.

