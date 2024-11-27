Team Nigeria Dominates Shooting Event at Africa Military Games

Team Nigeria has put on an exceptional performance in the Shooting competition at the ongoing Africa Military Games in Abuja.

They currently lead the medal standings in the event, with an impressive haul of 16 gold, nine silver, and eight bronze medals.

Algeria holds second place with 11 gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals, while Kenya is in third place with four gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

The outstanding results highlight Nigeria’s dominance in the Shooting event, showcasing the team’s preparation and skill.

