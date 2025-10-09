spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 9, 2025 - 4:52 PM

NUC Inaugurates Committee to Drive Reforms in Nigerian Universities

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, has inaugurated an 18-member Policy Development and Advisory Committee (NUC-PDAC) at the NUC Secretariat in Abuja.

The committee, chaired by Emeritus Professor Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, comprises distinguished academics and policy experts with extensive experience in higher education leadership, governance, and reform.

According to the Executive Secretary, the establishment of the committee marks a strategic step in the Commission’s ongoing efforts to reposition and strengthen the Nigerian University System (NUS) for global competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability.

The Terms of Reference for the NUC-PDAC include reviewing existing strategic documents of the Commission, developing a medium-term strategic plan for the NUC, and designing frameworks for effective implementation and progress monitoring. The committee is also tasked with advising on opportunities to strengthen the NUS, liaising with both national and international partners to foster collaboration, and proposing strategies to enhance human resource development, postgraduate training, and research excellence.

In addition, the committee will support the Commission in mobilising resources and shaping initiatives that promote growth, quality assurance, and institutional sustainability within the nation’s universities.

Professor Ribadu commended the calibre of experts appointed to the committee, expressing confidence in their capacity to generate innovative, evidence-based policy recommendations. He noted that the committee’s work would play a pivotal role in revitalising the higher education landscape in Nigeria and ensuring alignment with national development priorities.

He further emphasised that the NUC remains committed to creating an enabling policy environment for Nigerian universities to thrive, adding that the inauguration of the PDAC reflects the Commission’s renewed focus on strategic planning, reform implementation, and partnership building in the education sector.

Previous article
Does President Tinubu Know That 139m Nigerians are Living in Poverty?
Next article
Environment Ministry, REA Partner to Boost Clean Energy Transition
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Leaves Maverick City, Files Lawsuit

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Chandler Moore, co-founder and leading member of the Grammy-winning...

Blessing CEO Admits Faking Breakup With IVD to ‘Test Her Controversy Power

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Controversial Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro, popularly known as...

NSA Ribadu Urges Security Officials to Sustain Gains in Fight Against Insecurity

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has called...

BREAKING: Tinubu Names Prof. Joash Amupitan New INEC Chairman

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The National Council of State has unanimously approved the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Leaves Maverick City, Files Lawsuit

Entertainment 0
Chandler Moore, co-founder and leading member of the Grammy-winning...

Blessing CEO Admits Faking Breakup With IVD to ‘Test Her Controversy Power

Entertainment 0
Controversial Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro, popularly known as...

NSA Ribadu Urges Security Officials to Sustain Gains in Fight Against Insecurity

Security 0
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has called...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x