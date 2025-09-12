spot_img
September 12, 2025 - 4:13 PM

Environment Minister Meets State Commissioners to Strengthen Climate Action

— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Environment Minister Meets State Commissioners to Strengthen Climate Action
Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has met with State Environment Commissioners to strengthen collaboration and align strategies for advancing Nigeria’s climate action agenda.

The meeting focused on critical national priorities, including preparations for the upcoming COP26 negotiations, strengthening Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), and scaling up the implementation of Nigeria’s Clean Cooking Policy.

According to the Ministry, discussions also centered on the Circular Economy Roadmap, which seeks to promote resource efficiency, reduce waste, and accelerate the country’s transition toward greener and more sustainable development pathways.

Minister Abbas emphasized that closer cooperation between the Federal Government and states is crucial in addressing climate challenges that cut across agriculture, energy, industry, and health. He noted that Nigeria’s ability to meet its climate goals depends on building a united front that combines national policy with local action.

“This is about building a greener, more resilient Nigeria. Collaboration at every level of government will drive the policies and initiatives that can truly safeguard our environment and support sustainable growth,” the Minister stated.

The session reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Environment’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with state governments to scale up action and deliver on Nigeria’s international climate commitments.

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United
NiMet DG Pushes for Partnerships on Climate Resilience
