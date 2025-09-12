André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has completed a surprise loan switch from Manchester United to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old departs Old Trafford after slipping down the pecking order following the arrival of Belgian prospect Senne Lammens. Trabzonspor confirmed the deal, which runs until June 30, 2026, and comes at no cost to the Turkish club.

“An agreement has been reached with Manchester United for the temporary transfer of footballer André Onana to our club, free of charge, for the 2025-2026 season,” the club said in a statement.

The move is expected to be lucrative for Onana, with the Daily Mail reporting that the former Inter Milan keeper will see his wages effectively doubled through a signing bonus and performance-related incentives.

United, however, will receive no loan fee and Trabzonspor have not secured an option to buy, leaving Onana’s long-term future still up in the air.