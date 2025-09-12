spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 12, 2025 - 4:10 PM

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Sports
— By: Pius Kadon

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has completed a surprise loan switch from Manchester United to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old departs Old Trafford after slipping down the pecking order following the arrival of Belgian prospect Senne Lammens. Trabzonspor confirmed the deal, which runs until June 30, 2026, and comes at no cost to the Turkish club.

“An agreement has been reached with Manchester United for the temporary transfer of footballer André Onana to our club, free of charge, for the 2025-2026 season,” the club said in a statement.

The move is expected to be lucrative for Onana, with the Daily Mail reporting that the former Inter Milan keeper will see his wages effectively doubled through a signing bonus and performance-related incentives.

United, however, will receive no loan fee and Trabzonspor have not secured an option to buy, leaving Onana’s long-term future still up in the air.

Previous article
A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR
Next article
Environment Minister Meets State Commissioners to Strengthen Climate Action
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Environment Minister Meets State Commissioners to Strengthen Climate Action

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has met...

A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR

Zayd Ibn Isah Zayd Ibn Isah -
I have been wanting to write this tribute since...

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen...

Step Aside for Obi— Obidients Tell Jonathan Ahead of 2027

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Obidient Movement has called on former President Goodluck...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Environment Minister Meets State Commissioners to Strengthen Climate Action

Environment 0
The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has met...

A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR

Opinions 0
I have been wanting to write this tribute since...

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

News 0
Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x