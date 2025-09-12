NiMet DG Pushes for Partnerships on Climate Resilience

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has urged for stronger collaborations to ensure that weather and climate information translates into proactive decisions that safeguard lives, protect investments, and strengthen Nigeria’s resilience against climate risks.

He made this call while delivering his keynote address at NiMet’s two-day Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum held at the Admiralty Event and Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The forum, themed “Early Warnings: Raising Awareness on Climate Risks and Promoting Early Action,” convened stakeholders from government, the private sector, academia, development partners, and civil society.

According to Prof. Anosike, the forum was designed to foster dialogue, strengthen collaborations, and address gaps in the reach, comprehension, and application of NiMet’s products and services. “Early warnings must not end with forecasts alone; they must inspire understanding and drive decisive action,” he said.

Highlighting NiMet’s achievements, he pointed to the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), a flagship product widely used by farmers and other stakeholders to plan around rainfall patterns, dry spells, and temperature forecasts. He added that the SCP is translated into major Nigerian languages to support climate-smart decision-making at the grassroots.

In the aviation sector, Prof. Anosike revealed that NiMet has embraced digital innovations such as the Electronic Flight Folder (e-Flight Folder), which provides pilots with real-time weather updates. He further disclosed that several Nigerian airports have been certified under the Agency’s ISO quality management system, with more certifications underway.

On the marine and blue economy front, the NiMet boss said the Agency now provides daily marine forecasts in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other institutions. “Just as we have built trust and reliability in aviation, we are working to replicate the same impact in Nigeria’s marine sector,” he added.

Prof. Anosike stressed that NiMet’s achievements would not have been possible without collaboration. “It is important to clearly state that we cannot do this alone. Whatever we have done or achieved, we have done so with the active collaborations, partnerships, and support from our stakeholders, cutting across government and non-governmental, local and international,” he said.

In her goodwill message, Inna Binta Audu, Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Development Partners, commended NiMet for “putting knowledge into action.” She noted that in a country where climate extremes directly affect livelihoods, the Agency’s efforts to connect forecasts with decision-making stand out as lifesaving.

Similarly, Naoni Nabl, Director of Observation System, Moroccan General Directorate of Meteorology, representing the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), lauded NiMet’s leadership in amplifying Africa’s voice in climate services. He emphasized that “NiMet’s model of inclusive dialogue is a template for how meteorological agencies can translate science into solutions.”

Bernard Edward Gomez, WMO Representative for North, Central and West Africa, also praised NiMet, stressing the authoritative role of national weather services in advancing multisectoral climate resilience for socioeconomic benefits.

The two-day forum featured panel discussions, product exhibitions, and interactive sessions showcasing NiMet’s services and innovations, underscoring the Agency’s commitment to advancing early warning systems and promoting a climate-resilient Nigeria.