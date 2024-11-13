Governor Zulum Reinstates 23 Suspended Health Workers, Directs More Staff to Gwoza Hospital

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has reinstated 23 health workers who were previously suspended for not showing up at their duty posts at Gwoza General Hospital.

Governor Zulum made this decision on Tuesday during a visit to inspect the hospital’s newly renovated maternity and child center and other ongoing projects.

The workers were initially suspended after the governor’s last visit, where he discovered their absence.

Addressing the hospital staff, Governor Zulum stressed the importance of commitment to work and promised better working conditions and additional incentives.

He said, “The 23 workers who were absent last time have been pardoned, though no back pay will be provided.”

In response to a staff shortage raised by the hospital’s Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Nuhu Nasiru Wakawa, Governor Zulum directed the immediate deployment of four doctors and ten nurses to the hospital.

He also announced plans to upgrade Gwoza General Hospital to train nursing students from the new nursing school currently under construction.

The Governor added that the Commissioner of Health and the Chief Medical Director of the Hospitals Management Board would coordinate this deployment. Additionally, the government plans to recruit community health workers from Gwoza to strengthen local healthcare further.

Beyond healthcare, Governor Zulum inspected the crusher plant under construction in Pulka, which will produce up to 300 tonnes of stones per hour.

He explained that the plant, along with an asphalt facility, is expected to support road construction projects throughout Borno State.

During his visit, the governor also toured other development projects, including a 500-unit mass housing project in Wala B, Gwoza, and a proposed site for an Islamic school in Bama, highlighting his administration’s dedication to infrastructure and education in the region.

