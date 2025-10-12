Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Twenty-Eighth Sunday of the Year, C (October 12, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: Entitlement as Killer of Gratitude

Introduction

Friends in Christ, we live in a Gen Z society that often displays an arrogant sense of entitlement, overlooking the value of gratitude. A man, confronted with a health crisis, learned he needed oxygen costing 7 million naira (about £3,500) per month. Although his children were willing to pay, he broke down in tears, saying, “For 70 years, I’ve received life and air freely from God; now I’m being charged this much for just one month.” This moment powerfully underscores the importance of appreciating the essential gifts we often take for granted. Elisha’s refusal to accept anything from Naaman, whom he healed, illustrates this point. In the second reading, St. Paul mentions his imprisonment for the gospel. The gospel also reminds us of the Samaritan who returned to give thanks, teaching us the importance of gratitude in our lives.

Review of the Readings

The first reading (2 Kgs 5:14-17) recounts how Naaman follows the Prophet Elisha’s instructions to immerse himself seven times in the Jordan River, resulting in his skin being restored to that of a child. Grateful for his healing from leprosy, he returns to thank God, but Elisha refuses his gifts. Naaman then asks to offer sacrifices only to the Lord, acknowledging God’s power.

In the second reading (2 Tim 2:8-13), St. Paul explains his imprisonment for the gospel, stressing that the Good News cannot be chained. He points out that if we die with Christ, we will also live with Him, affirming that God remains faithful despite our unfaithfulness.

In the gospel passage from Luke 17:11-19, we see Jesus enter a gentile territory where He encounters ten lepers. These individuals, unable to approach Him due to their illness, cry out for healing. In response, Jesus instructs them to show themselves to the priest, and as they obey, they are miraculously healed. What sets this story apart is the response of one leper, a Samaritan. Unlike the others, he returns to Jesus, filled with gratitude. He praises God loudly, falls at Jesus’ feet, and expresses his thanks. Jesus acknowledges him, saying, “Stand up and go on your way. Your faith has saved you.”

Takeaway Lessons

Naaman’s story highlights God’s displeasure with Israel for forgetting gratitude, reminding us to appreciate and thank our parents, spouses, priests and religious, teachers, and loved ones for their sacrifices in our lives. By rejecting Naaman’s gifts, the Prophet Elisha shows that men of God should not “work not for sordid gain…” but “model their lives according to the mystery of the cross,” serving with a desire to save souls, giving freely as they have received (Cf. Matthew 10:8). St. Paul’s message in the second reading powerfully encourages us to remain steadfast in our gratitude to God, whether in times of plenty or need. It calls us to show our appreciation through action—supporting the church and helping those in need. The gospel highlights the vital link between gratitude and faith, reminding us that true healing involves recognising and appreciating the blessings we receive in our lives. Naaman’s actions inspire us to embrace repatriation, boldly proclaim the Lord’s goodness, surrender to Jesus at the altar, and express gratitude by booking a Mass of thanksgiving for God’s blessings.

Conclusion

Today’s liturgy encourages us to let go of entitlement, which undermines our divine graces. We should remember the importance of the three magic words: please, sorry, and thank you, as a sense of entitlement diminishes gratitude. The story of Naaman highlights the importance of thanksgiving, while that of the Samaritan serves as a reminder to avoid neglecting gratitude. We are called to be “apostles of thanksgiving,” recognising that “Holy Mass” itself is an act of thanks. The Preface of Mass for Weekdays in Ordinary Time IV puts it beautifully: “Our thanksgiving is itself your gift, since our praises add nothing to your greatness but profit us for salvation.” May the Holy Spirit inspire us to give thanks in all circumstances. May the Holy Spirit embolden us to give thanks to God in all circumstances. Have a terrific week.