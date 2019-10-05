Engravers College Kidnappers Demand Ransom

Gunmen who kidnapped six female students and two staff members from their hostels at a private school in northern Nigeria have made a ransom demand.

The armed assailants gained entry to Engravers College, a mixed boarding school in a remote area just south of the city of Kaduna, early on Thursday and seized the victims.

According to a statement made by the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, “They have made a demand for money and that is being negotiated. He however refused to disclose the details of the demands or negotiations as the authorities were “trying to protect the victims and secure their release”.

El-Rufai said those responsible for the Kaduna kidnapping had made contact with parents and that police had gathered relatives together to facilitate communication.

The school was deserted on Thursday after parents hastily took their children home as news of the abduction spread.