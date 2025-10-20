English and Mathematics Remain Compulsory -FG Clarifies O’Level Policy

The Federal Ministry of Education has clarified the intent behind the recently streamlined O’Level admission requirements into tertiary institutions, reaffirming that English Language and Mathematics remain compulsory for all students.

In a statement issued on October 18, 2025, and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the Ministry explained that all students must continue to register and sit for English Language and Mathematics in their O’Level examinations.

It emphasized that the new policy does not exempt any candidate from taking these two core subjects but rather introduces a more inclusive and flexible approach to tertiary admission requirements.

According to the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the reform aims to promote flexibility, inclusiveness, and fairness in tertiary education admissions across the country.

He noted that the streamlining ensures that capable and deserving students are not denied access to higher education due to deficiencies in subjects not directly relevant to their chosen fields of study.

The Minister explained that the adjustment was designed to modernize Nigeria’s education system in line with global best practices by aligning admission policies with contemporary learning needs.

The streamlined guidelines, he said, will help tertiary institutions admit candidates based on specific subject requirements for different programmes while maintaining high educational standards.

The policy, according to the Ministry, also reinforces the central importance of English Language and Mathematics as foundational subjects for communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning.

It clarified that the adjustment affects only the admission criteria for certain programmes, not the requirement to study or sit for these subjects.

Reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting equity and inclusion, the Ministry assured that it will continue to work closely with regulatory bodies, examination councils, and tertiary institutions to ensure the smooth implementation of the new guidelines in line with national education objectives.

The Ministry also urged students, parents, and education stakeholders to rely only on official communication channels and verified social media platforms of the Federal Ministry of Education for accurate and up-to-date information on all policies, reforms, and announcements.

The statement reaffirmed that the Federal Ministry of Education remains steadfast in building a credible, inclusive, and globally competitive education system anchored on integrity, excellence, and equal opportunity for all learners.