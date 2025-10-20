spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 20, 2025 - 3:21 PM

Trump Reportedly Pressures Zelenskiy to Accept Peace Deal with Putin

World News
— By: Ken Ibenne

Trump Reportedly Pressures Zelenskiy to Accept Peace Deal with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to consider Russia’s terms for ending the ongoing conflict between both countries during a private White House meeting on Friday.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Trump warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened to “destroy” Ukraine if a peace deal was not reached soon.

 

Sources familiar with the meeting said Trump’s comments closely mirrored talking points raised by Putin during a call the previous day.

The report suggests that Trump initially appeared to side with Moscow’s proposal before eventually shifting his stance, agreeing that the current frontlines should serve as the basis for a ceasefire.

Zelenskiy was quoted as saying that the suggestion to freeze the conflict along existing battle lines was “an important point” in the discussion.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that the Ukrainian delegation had arrived in Washington seeking further military assistance to sustain its defense against Russian aggression. However, they were reportedly met by an American president who appeared more focused on achieving a diplomatic breakthrough than providing additional arms support.

 

The Financial Times claims that Putin’s proposal entailed giving up limited sections of the southern frontal districts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in return for Ukraine’s control of larger regions in the Donbas area—a scaled-back version of Moscow’s earlier demands from 2024, when it sought the full annexation of Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

 

Though neither the White House nor the Ukrainian administration has publicly reacted to the report, it represents a major change in attitude from Trump, who has always stressed his capacity to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Should these discussions move forward, analysts believe Trump’s rising interest in diplomacy could change U.S. participation in the war.

 

Simultaneously, Trump and Putin have allegedly agreed to meet again on the Ukraine crisis within two weeks. Following their first discussions in Alaska on August 15, which ended without any definite resolution, the meeting—provisionally set to take place in Budapest—comes next.

 

Should it be confirmed, the meetings raise worldwide issues regarding one of the most direct U.S. actions in Ukraine’s peace process since the full-scale conflict started. Possible consequences of Donald Trump’s mediation approach.

Previous article
China Strengthens Economic Ties with Nigeria through New Investment Partnership
Next article
English and Mathematics Remain Compulsory -FG Clarifies O’Level Policy
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Anambra Guber: Citizens’ Advocate Urges Monarchs, Town Unions to Maintain Political Neutrality

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
As the November 2025 Anambra Governorship Election draws near,...

APC to Welcome Top Defectors from PDP, Other Parties in Plateau

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
As preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections, the...

Police Insist Investigation into Death of 17-Year-Old Anambra Apprentice Must Continue, Despite Family’s Withdrawal

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Anambra State Police Command on Monday, announced the...

Wale Edun Returns to Nigeria, Reassures Public After Medical Leave Abroad

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
After a short medical journey abroad, Wale Edun, Nigeria's...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Anambra Guber: Citizens’ Advocate Urges Monarchs, Town Unions to Maintain Political Neutrality

News 0
As the November 2025 Anambra Governorship Election draws near,...

APC to Welcome Top Defectors from PDP, Other Parties in Plateau

Politics 0
As preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections, the...

Police Insist Investigation into Death of 17-Year-Old Anambra Apprentice Must Continue, Despite Family’s Withdrawal

News 0
The Anambra State Police Command on Monday, announced the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x