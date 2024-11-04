EndBadGovernance Protest: 29 Nigerian Teens Face Treason Charges, Death Penalty – Trending Today

1. In Nigeria, 29 teenagers aged 14 to 17 face treason charges—and potentially the death penalty—for participating in protests against poor economic conditions. They are among 76 people charged with treason, property destruction, disturbing public order, and inciting rebellion. Bail has been set at 10 million naira (about $5,500). Lawyer Akintayo Balogun noted that the Child Rights Act prohibits minors from criminal trials or death sentences. Nigeria has seen widespread protests for months, with citizens demanding better jobs and living conditions. Despite its oil wealth, Nigeria remains one of the poorest nations globally, grappling with corruption, inflation, and food insecurity. The treason charges against minors have sparked concerns about human rights compliance.

2. The Presidency responded to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which Atiku called “trial-and-error.” Atiku, who lost the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu, argued that the government’s economic approach, including simultaneous reforms on exchange rates, electricity tariffs, and fuel prices, was excessive and that a gradual subsidy removal, as done in Malaysia and Indonesia, would have been more effective. He also proposed an Economic Stimulus Fund (ESF) of $10 billion to support MSMEs and said his administration would have relied on a well-prepared, strategic reform agenda outlined in his policy document, My Covenant with Nigerians. In response, Tinubu’s Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, claimed Atiku’s proposals lacked detail and reminded Nigerians of Atiku’s history with the controversial privatization program during his vice presidency under Olusegun Obasanjo, which allegedly led to cronyism. Onanuga argued that Atiku’s criticisms were unfounded, noting that Tinubu’s reforms are showing positive, albeit challenging, economic outcomes.

3. Dangote Refinery defended its fuel pricing, stating its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is cheaper than imported alternatives and of higher quality. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had claimed Dangote’s fuel was more expensive, but Dangote responded that its prices—N960 per liter for ships and N990 for trucks—are competitive and based on international benchmarks. Dangote accused some marketers of importing substandard fuel, potentially harmful to Nigerians, and warned that recent misinformation by IPMAN and others aimed to discredit its quality. The refinery criticized Nigeria’s lack of proper lab facilities to detect low-quality imports and urged Nigerians to support domestic refining to protect jobs and reduce dependence on imports.