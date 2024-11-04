EndBadGovernance Protest: 29 Nigerian Teens Face Treason Charges, Death Penalty – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
6. Israel has formally notified the UN of its decision to withdraw from the 1967 agreement that recognized the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA following the Knesset’s passage of legislation limiting UNRWA’s activities in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Foreign Ministry Director-General Jacob Blitshtein informed the UN General Assembly President that Israel would seek alternative ways to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza without compromising its security. The new law, which takes effect in three months, bans UNRWA operations on Israeli territory and prevents Israeli agencies from collaborating with it. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz argued that UNRWA has ties with Hamas operatives and accused the agency of enabling terrorism, suggesting that only 13% of Gaza’s aid currently flows through UNRWA and claiming that alternatives to the agency exist. Meanwhile, an autopsy of Yahya Al-Sinwar, a leader in the Hamas movement who was assassinated by Israeli forces in Gaza, revealed that he had gone without food for three days before his death. Israeli doctors confirmed he suffered from hunger prior to his assassination. Hamas officially acknowledged Sinwar’s death on October 18, 2024.
7. Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo won big at the 20th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Lagos, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor for Jagun Jagun, which also won awards for Visual Effects and Make-Up. Other notable winners included Elsie Abang as Best Supporting Actress for KIPKEMBOI and Michell Lemuya as Best Young Promising Actor for NAWI. Zolisa Xaluva and Jackie Appiah won Best Actor and Actress in Leading Roles, respectively. The Weekend won Best Film and awards for Screenplay, Cinematography, and Best Nigerian Film. Out of Bound won for Production Design, Boda Love for Soundtrack, Mai Martaba for Costume Design, and Queenstown King for Sound. Under the Hanging Tree won for Editing and received the Michael Anyiam-Osigwe Award for Best African Film Abroad. Other winners included The Last Shoemaker from Uganda (Best Short Film) and Kenya’s CounterPunch (Best Animation). Souleymane Cissé, Nacer Khemir, and Haile Gerima received lifetime achievement awards, while Alain Gomis and Tsitsi Dangarembga received special recognition. Dr. Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, CEO of AMAA, expressed gratitude for the support from Lagos, Bayelsa, and international attendees.