EndBadGovernance Protest: 29 Nigerian Teens Face Treason Charges, Death Penalty – Trending Today

1. In Nigeria, 29 teenagers aged 14 to 17 face treason charges—and potentially the death penalty—for participating in protests against poor economic conditions. They are among 76 people charged with treason, property destruction, disturbing public order, and inciting rebellion. Bail has been set at 10 million naira (about $5,500). Lawyer Akintayo Balogun noted that the Child Rights Act prohibits minors from criminal trials or death sentences. Nigeria has seen widespread protests for months, with citizens demanding better jobs and living conditions. Despite its oil wealth, Nigeria remains one of the poorest nations globally, grappling with corruption, inflation, and food insecurity. The treason charges against minors have sparked concerns about human rights compliance.

2. The Presidency responded to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which Atiku called “trial-and-error.” Atiku, who lost the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu, argued that the government’s economic approach, including simultaneous reforms on exchange rates, electricity tariffs, and fuel prices, was excessive and that a gradual subsidy removal, as done in Malaysia and Indonesia, would have been more effective. He also proposed an Economic Stimulus Fund (ESF) of $10 billion to support MSMEs and said his administration would have relied on a well-prepared, strategic reform agenda outlined in his policy document, My Covenant with Nigerians. In response, Tinubu’s Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, claimed Atiku’s proposals lacked detail and reminded Nigerians of Atiku’s history with the controversial privatization program during his vice presidency under Olusegun Obasanjo, which allegedly led to cronyism. Onanuga argued that Atiku’s criticisms were unfounded, noting that Tinubu’s reforms are showing positive, albeit challenging, economic outcomes.

3. Dangote Refinery defended its fuel pricing, stating its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is cheaper than imported alternatives and of higher quality. The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had claimed Dangote’s fuel was more expensive, but Dangote responded that its prices—N960 per liter for ships and N990 for trucks—are competitive and based on international benchmarks. Dangote accused some marketers of importing substandard fuel, potentially harmful to Nigerians, and warned that recent misinformation by IPMAN and others aimed to discredit its quality. The refinery criticized Nigeria’s lack of proper lab facilities to detect low-quality imports and urged Nigerians to support domestic refining to protect jobs and reduce dependence on imports.

4. Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, caused controversy online after calling for the arrest of people who claim to receive “miraculous” credit alerts after praying in church, suggesting that such testimonies reflect fraud rather than divine blessings. Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Obi criticized the widespread practice in Nigerian churches of testifying about sudden financial gains, emphasizing that God rewards productivity, not idle prayers. He argued that claiming a miraculous financial alert without work could imply misappropriation of others’ money. His comments follow recent controversies surrounding extraordinary testimonies from the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, which included claims of miraculous escapes from lions and armed robbers.

5. Ademola Lookman is on the verge of becoming Serie A’s top forward of 2024 after scoring twice in Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Napoli. The Nigerian international opened the scoring in the 10th minute, volleying in a header flicked by Charles De Ketelaere. Lookman struck again with a powerful shot from distance, assisted by De Ketelaere, but was subbed off in the 76th minute, missing a chance for a hat-trick. Atalanta secured their fifth consecutive league win, moving to second place, while Lookman’s brace made him Serie A’s most involved player in goals this year.

6. Israel has formally notified the UN of its decision to withdraw from the 1967 agreement that recognized the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA following the Knesset’s passage of legislation limiting UNRWA’s activities in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Foreign Ministry Director-General Jacob Blitshtein informed the UN General Assembly President that Israel would seek alternative ways to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza without compromising its security. The new law, which takes effect in three months, bans UNRWA operations on Israeli territory and prevents Israeli agencies from collaborating with it. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz argued that UNRWA has ties with Hamas operatives and accused the agency of enabling terrorism, suggesting that only 13% of Gaza’s aid currently flows through UNRWA and claiming that alternatives to the agency exist. Meanwhile, an autopsy of Yahya Al-Sinwar, a leader in the Hamas movement who was assassinated by Israeli forces in Gaza, revealed that he had gone without food for three days before his death. Israeli doctors confirmed he suffered from hunger prior to his assassination. Hamas officially acknowledged Sinwar’s death on October 18, 2024.

7. Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo won big at the 20th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Lagos, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor for Jagun Jagun, which also won awards for Visual Effects and Make-Up. Other notable winners included Elsie Abang as Best Supporting Actress for KIPKEMBOI and Michell Lemuya as Best Young Promising Actor for NAWI. Zolisa Xaluva and Jackie Appiah won Best Actor and Actress in Leading Roles, respectively. The Weekend won Best Film and awards for Screenplay, Cinematography, and Best Nigerian Film. Out of Bound won for Production Design, Boda Love for Soundtrack, Mai Martaba for Costume Design, and Queenstown King for Sound. Under the Hanging Tree won for Editing and received the Michael Anyiam-Osigwe Award for Best African Film Abroad. Other winners included The Last Shoemaker from Uganda (Best Short Film) and Kenya’s CounterPunch (Best Animation). Souleymane Cissé, Nacer Khemir, and Haile Gerima received lifetime achievement awards, while Alain Gomis and Tsitsi Dangarembga received special recognition. Dr. Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, CEO of AMAA, expressed gratitude for the support from Lagos, Bayelsa, and international attendees.

8. Dimeji Ajibola, director of the popular movie Shanty Town, has passed away. His death was announced by Nigerian director Samuel Olatunji, who expressed his condolences, describing Ajibola as a friend and client. Ajibola was known for directing films like Shanty Town, Slum King, Hoodrush, Ovy’s Voice, and Wura. He earned several awards, including Best Actor and Soundtrack at the Nollywood Movies Awards and Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany. Ajibola’s passing adds to the recent list of Nollywood figures who have died in 2024, including Charles Oluomo (Agbako).

