Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Grok 3 AI Chatbot

An artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, xAI has introduced Grok 3, its latest chatbot model.

The company claimed it is the most advanced AI system to date.

During a live demonstration, xAI showcased the chatbot’s improved reasoning, efficiency, and creativity.

Grok 3 is designed to tackle complex questions about life, the universe, and other fundamental topics.

The AI model runs on xAI’s Colossus supercomputer, which was built in just eight months.

Training the system required over 100,000 Nvidia GPU hours.

Grok 3 includes a new pre-trained model, two reasoning-focused models, and an AI agent called Deep Search.

To protect its technology, xAI plans to keep parts of Grok 3’s reasoning process undisclosed.

A new subscription plan, “Super Grok,” will give users early access to advanced features, including voice interaction.

The chatbot update is available to Premium Plus subscribers on X, and the Grok 3 app is open for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

The AI industry remains highly competitive, with xAI facing challenges from companies like OpenAI and the Chinese startup DeepSeek, which recently gained attention for its low-cost, high-performance chatbot.