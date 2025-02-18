Portable Reacts After Being Declared Wanted by Ogun State Police

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has spoken out after being declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command.

The singer, known for his outspoken nature and frequent clashes with authorities, is facing allegations of assaulting government officials while they were carrying out their duties.

In a series of emotional posts on his Instagram story, the Zazu crooner denied any wrongdoing and insisted that he was being unfairly targeted.

He challenged the authorities to provide evidence of the alleged incident, claiming that people were plotting against him.

“I didn’t kill anybody. If anything happens to me, there will be trouble. They should post the evidence of where I fought them at my bar.

They are evil people, and they are lying against me. Just kill me and let everywhere scatter,” he wrote in frustration.

As the controversy grew, Portable shifted his tone, pleading with the Ogun State government for forgiveness. He claimed he was dealing with personal struggles, including health issues, and suggested that his recent troubles were the result of a spiritual attack.

“All this evil thing wey dey happen to me na spiritual attack. God save me. I’m facing a lot of sicknesses all over my body. I’m taking care of myself.

Pain in my body. Make Ogun State government forgive me,” he wrote, appealing for mercy.

This latest development adds to Portable’s long list of public controversies, as he continues to attract attention for both his music and personal life. Whether the police will respond to his plea or proceed with legal action remains to be seen.