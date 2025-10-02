spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 2, 2025 - 4:12 PM

Elon Musk’s $500 Billion Wealth Comes from These Tech Firms

Technology
— By: Esther Salami

Elon Musk’s $500 Billion Wealth Comes from These Tech Firms
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. (Image Credit; Biography)

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to reach a net worth of half a trillion dollars, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker.

His wealth briefly crossed $500.1 billion on Wednesday afternoon before settling at $499.1 billion by market close.

Why is Elon so wealthy?

The surge in Musk’s fortune is driven primarily by Tesla, his electric vehicle company which saw its stock climb nearly 4% on Wednesday.

Musk owns about 12% of the electric carmaker, a stake now valued at $191 billion. Tesla shares nearly doubled in 2025, following Musk’s decision in April to step back from his political role in the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency and focus more directly on the company.

Musk’s wealth is also tied to SpaceX and xAI Holdings. SpaceX, the private rocket company he founded in 2002, was valued at $400 billion in a recent tender offer, giving Musk’s 42% stake an estimated worth of $168 billion.

His 53% stake in xAI Holdings, a merger of his artificial intelligence startup and the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is currently worth around $60 billion, based on a $113 billion valuation.

Tesla’s board has also proposed a new pay package for Musk worth up to $1 trillion if he achieves what it calls “Mars-shot” milestones.

These include increasing Tesla’s market capitalization more than eightfold, selling one million AI robots, and producing an additional 12 million vehicles over the next decade.

Musk defended the scale of the proposal in a post on X last month, writing: “It’s not about compensation, but about me having enough influence over Tesla to ensure safety if we build millions of robots.”

His rapid rise is unprecedented. In March 2020, Musk was worth $24.6 billion. He reached $100 billion later that year, $200 billion in 2021, $300 billion in November 2021, and $400 billion in December 2024. Wednesday’s milestone places him $150 billion ahead of the world’s second-richest person, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who is currently worth $350.7 billion.

If Musk meets the conditions of Tesla’s proposed award, with the first vesting period scheduled to arrive in March 2033, this could potentially make him the world’s first trillionaire.

Previous article
Nearly 600 Students Benefit as NELFUND Injects Over N27.6 Million into Bauchi Poly
Next article
INTERVIEW: Ghana’s Inflation Milestone: What It Means for the Region and Nigeria
Esther Salami
Esther Salami
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

2027: I Won’t Step Down- Atiku Denies Claim He’ll Yield to Younger Candidate, Clarifies BBC Hausa Interview

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked claims that...

Lassa Fever: 166 Deaths Recorded Between Jan-Sep 2025 –NCDC

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC)...

Temi Otedola Walks L’Oréal Paris Runway, Speaks on Owning Narrative

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Renowned actress and fashion model Temi Otedola, now Temi...

INTERVIEW: Doubts Trail Tinubu’s N30 Billion Credicorp Loan Claim

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
President Bola Tinubu proudly stated in his Independence Day...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

2027: I Won’t Step Down- Atiku Denies Claim He’ll Yield to Younger Candidate, Clarifies BBC Hausa Interview

Politics 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked claims that...

Lassa Fever: 166 Deaths Recorded Between Jan-Sep 2025 –NCDC

Health 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC)...

Temi Otedola Walks L’Oréal Paris Runway, Speaks on Owning Narrative

Entertainment 0
Renowned actress and fashion model Temi Otedola, now Temi...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x