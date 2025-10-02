Nearly 600 Students Benefit as NELFUND Injects Over N27.6 Million into Bauchi Poly

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has significantly bolstered the academic pursuits of students at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Bauchi, with a total disbursement of Twenty-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Three Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-One Naira (N27,603,441.00) in just two months.

The latest tranche of funding, amounting to N13,224,230.00, was successfully credited to the accounts of 295 beneficiaries on the 23rd of September, 2025. This follows an initial disbursement of N14,379,211.00 to a first batch of 289 students on the 5th of August, 2025.

In an official letter addressed to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, the Registrar of the Polytechnic, Mr. Lawal Sambo, conveyed the institution’s profound appreciation. The letter, signed on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Staff, and Students, commended NELFUND for its “commitment, efficiency and dedication to empowering Nigerian Students.”

“The timely disbursement has greatly assisted our students in meeting their academic financial obligations,” stated Mr. Sambo, highlighting the direct and positive impact of the funds on alleviating the financial burden faced by the student body.

The combined disbursements have provided crucial financial support to a total of 584 students at the polytechnic, underscoring the Federal Government’s commitment to making higher education more accessible through its student loan initiative.

The polytechnic’s management, led by the Rector, Dr. Hashim Sabo Bello, and the Registrar, expressed deep gratitude to both NELFUND and the Federal Government for this “laudable initiative,” which is seen as a vital step towards fostering educational development and empowering the next generation of Nigerian professionals.