Peter Obi Visits Former Military President Babangida in Minna

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi visited former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his residence in Minna, Niger State.
Obi shared the news on social media platform X on Thursday, along with photos from the meeting.
He explained that the visit was an opportunity to wish Babangida a happy New Year and discuss national issues.
“From Jigawa State, I traveled to Minna, Niger State, to visit a father figure, elder statesman, and leader, the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida,” Obi wrote.
“General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives are always valuable, and I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hear his advice and words of wisdom,” he added.
General Babangida served as Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.