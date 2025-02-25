El-Rufai Faults Tinubu’s Appointments, Claims Favoritism

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s appointments since taking office, claiming they are unfairly skewed towards his close associates from Lagos.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, El-Rufai argued that the imbalance in appointments should not be blamed on the entire South-West but on the president’s personal choices.

“President Tinubu’s appointments are not balanced. However, this is not about the South-West as a region, but about individuals he personally favors,” El-Rufai said.

He urged people to focus on holding individuals accountable rather than generalizing, noting that similar unfair treatment had been meted out to northerners in the past due to military rule.

El-Rufai also called on President Tinubu to address the issue, emphasizing that it is not too late to make corrections. He warned that there is growing frustration in the north over the perceived favoritism in political appointments.