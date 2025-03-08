Ekiti Government Earmarks ₦7 Billion To Construct Indoor Sports Hall

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to sports development as a strategic tool for job creation and wealth generation.

Speaking during an inspection of the ongoing renovation of Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, the Governor emphasised that sports would no longer be treated merely as a recreational activity but as an avenue to empower athletes and unlock economic opportunities.

Governor Oyebanji, visibly displeased with the substandard training conditions of athletes, assured them that his administration is working to transform the stadium to meet international standards. He further revealed that the government has awarded a contract worth over ₦7 billion for the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor sports hall, which is expected to be completed before the end of his administration.

Reaffirming his commitment to providing a conducive environment for athletes to excel, Governor assured the athletes of continued investment in modern facilities and structured training programmes that would position them for national and international competitions. He urged them to remain diligent, focused, and take full advantage of emerging opportunities.

“I came here this morning in continuation of what we started yesterday just to look at what is happening at the stadium. I recall that I was here last year, I went round, and I did not like what I saw, and I promised that we are going to revamp sports in Ekiti State.

“If you look at the six pillars of our administration, one of them is human capital development, that is where sport development is and I made a promise that we will use sport as an avenue to create job and wealth, that sport will no longer be a recreation activities, it will be a platform for sport lovers in sporting activities to make money and we can only do that if we put in place structures and building blocks that will allow you to exhibit your potentials,” the Governor said.

Technical Advisor on Sports Development, Dr (Mrs) Olusola Osetoba, commended the Governor’s visionary leadership, noting that his proactive steps have repositioned sports as a tool for youth empowerment, job creation, and economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, the Captain of Ekiti United Football Club, Mr Makanjuola Ayodeji, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his unparalleled support. He highlighted significant improvements under the present administration, including salary increments, new kits, travel allowances, and performance bonuses.