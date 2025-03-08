Tiwa Savage Explains Why She Doesn’t Sign Upcoming Artistes

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has opened up about why she chooses not to sign up-and-coming artistes, despite frequent requests from fans and industry insiders.

Speaking in an interview with Forbes Africa, the 45-year-old singer admitted that managing young artistes is not her strength. She explained that she finds it too stressful to handle their behavior, especially when they land in unexpected controversies.

“Everyone always asks, ‘When are you going to sign an artiste?’” Tiwa said. “I don’t think I have the gift to sign artistes because they are stressful. I could just wake up from sleep and my artiste is trending for something else.”

However, Tiwa is still passionate about supporting the next generation of musicians. Instead of signing artistes, she revealed plans to establish a music school where young talents can learn and grow before getting signed by record labels that can properly manage them.

“But I have the gift to help, which is why I’m trying to have a music school, where artistes can go and later sign to a label that can actually help,” she added.

With this initiative, Tiwa Savage hopes to contribute to the industry in a meaningful way while avoiding the challenges of direct artiste management.