Eid-El-Fitr: VP Shettima Calls for Unity and Support for Economic Reforms

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as essential for national progress, drawing inspiration from the lessons of Ramadan.

Speaking on Tuesday at a luncheon in Maiduguri to celebrate Eid-El-Fitr with Borno elders and his former schoolmates, Shettima represented by Abdulkadir Rahis, a member of the House of Representatives for Maiduguri Metropolitan Constituency stressed the importance of maintaining harmony among citizens.

He also called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, assuring them that while there may be short-term challenges, they will bring long-term benefits for the country.

“We must continue to uphold and strengthen the unity we share for the collective progress of our nation. President Tinubu is committed to policies that will ensure sustainable development for all Nigerians,” Shettima said.

He encouraged people to be patient, just as Ramadan teaches endurance, while these necessary reforms take effect.

The vice-president also emphasized the importance of applying the spiritual lessons of Ramadan to national development.

“Peaceful coexistence is vital, and we must remain committed to it. It plays a crucial role in both personal and national growth,” he added.

Shettima urged the people of Borno and Nigerians as a whole to uphold values of humility and communal living, in line with religious teachings.