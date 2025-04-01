Protests Rock Benue as Farmer Poisons Fulani Herdsmen’s Cows, Deadly Attacks Displace Hundreds

Mass protests have erupted across Benue State after a wave of attacks by suspected herdsmen, leaving multiple communities in distress.

Residents of Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA), particularly Olena community, have fled their homes after four days of sustained violence that has resulted in deaths, kidnappings, and widespread fear.

This event caused thousands of demonstrators to take the streets in Benue, chanting “We no go gree!” and blocking major roads to demand urgent government intervention.

According to eyewitnesses, the protesters complained of the frequent attacks and accused security agencies of failing to protect them.

Residents of Olena in Asa, Otukpo LGA, also abandoned their homes following days of deadly raids.

A survivor, who managed to escape with his family, spoke to reporters late Monday night.

“I am currently in Upu. I escaped with my family this night. At the moment, we have all vacated our community. Olena has been under attack for days now,” he recounted.

He lamented that the attackers operated unchallenged. “They have killed and kidnapped several people. We have been crying for help, but no security agents have come to our rescue,” he added.

Video footage obtained by local media showed residents fleeing their homes in the dead of night as gunfire rang out.

Meanwhile, in Agatu LGA, tensions arose after an alleged act of cattle poisoning.

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Benue, Risku Muhammed, reported that 20 cows were poisoned in Ucha village on Saturday, March 30.

“I got a report from my members in Agatu LGA that a criminal laced rice chaff with poison and invited one of our members to graze on it. Thirteen cows died instantly, while seven are undergoing treatment,” Muhammed stated.

In addition to the poisoned cattle, MACBAN revealed that over 200 cows were rustled last Thursday, though security forces were able to recover some and arrest a suspect.

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh, confirmed receiving complaints from MACBAN and assured that an investigation was ongoing.

“Agatu has been enjoying peace, and this is due to the Peace Committee set up to review the situation daily. However, some criminal elements are trying to instigate crisis and destroy the peace process,” Ejeh said.

Benue State Police spokesperson, CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the cattle poisoning incident, stating, “I have a briefing this morning about dead cows said to have been poisoned. An investigation is ongoing, and a suspect has been arrested.”

A recent intelligence report by SBM Intelligence, titled “A National Emergency: The Escalating Crisis of Pastoral Violence in Nigeria,” warned that pastoral violence is already expanding southward.