Ex-Chelsea Player Timo Werner Completes Shocking Loan Move To Tottenham Hotspurs

Timo Werner, a former striker for Chelsea, has signed with Tottenham on a season-

long loan from RB Leipzig.

Werner’s wages will reportedly be covered by Tottenham for the remainder of the season,

and there is a buyout option worth about £15 million.

After spending two years with Chelsea (2020–2022), where he scored 23 goals in 89 games

across all competitions, Werner is back in the Premier League.

The German striker then made his way back to Leipzig at the beginning of the last

campaign, when he netted 16 goals for the Bundesliga team. However, in the first half of this

season, he has only made 14 appearances and scored two goals.

With fellow forward Alejo Veliz sidelined for two months due to a knee injury, Spurs have

strengthened their forward line following Heung-Min Son’s January departure for Asia

Cup.

James Maddison, a midfielder for the Spurs, will likewise need a few weeks to recuperate

from an ankle injury before playing again.

The former Chelsea striker’s decision to join the team was largely influenced by Werner’s

conversations with manager Ange Posetcoglou.

Speaking in an interview with PURSPLAY, Werner Said: I’m very happy to be here. I’ve

joined a very, very big club.”

“The conversation with the management was excellent. He immediately gave me the want

and desire I needed to join a club."

“Also, the tactics, the style, how he wants to play and lets the team play – for me I thought

straightaway that it fits perfectly.”

“I’m hoping to play as well as I can here. I’m capable of playing all front positions. Being

adaptable right away is one of my strong points.”

“When I left the Premier League I straightaway missed it because it’s the best league in the

world. I miss London as well, I really settled in here, I loved England and when I left it I really

missed it because it’s a great city and a great place to be.”

