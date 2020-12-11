EFCC Impostor, “Dr. Williams” Arrested In Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Williams Michael Ogwezi, also known as Dr. Williams, for parading himself as a staff of the Commission to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

The suspect, a member of a syndicate that specializes in forging identity cards of the Commission as well as those of other law enforcement agencies, was arrested in Lagos, following a report received by the Commission from the Nigeria Police Area Command. Ajah, Lagos

Investigation revealed that the suspect had defrauded one of his victims, a lady, of jewelry valued at N10, 000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) before his arrest.

The suspect, in his statement to the Commission, confessed to have been involved in the alleged crime.

Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include an identity card with an inscription of EFCC, EFCC face masks, three laptops, three mobile phones and two vehicles (Lexus and Hyundai Genesis).