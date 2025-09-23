spot_img
September 23, 2025

Edo Governor Courts Diaspora for $250m Investment Drive

BusinessNews
— By: Merit Ugolo


Monday Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to deepen collaboration with Edo indigenes in the diaspora as part of efforts to drive inclusive and sustainable development.

We gathered that the governor gave this assurance during an interactive session with Edo Diasporans on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, where he also outlined his administration’s vision anchored on innovation, transparency, and pragmatic leadership.

The engagement, tagged “Edo State Global Investment Summit 2025”, ran from Saturday to Monday under the theme “Catalytic Partnership: Global Funding and Local Impact.” The summit brought together global leaders, investors, and development partners to discuss pathways for transformative investments that can reshape Edo’s future.

Highlighting the essence of the theme, Okpebholo noted that true progress can only be achieved through collaboration.

“Partnerships are symbiotic; each partner gains, contributes and together we achieve far more than we could alone,” he said.

The governor described Edo as a land of resilience and innovation, drawing from its historic bronze works to the creativity of its youth. He emphasized that the state is positioning itself as an investment destination.

“We are not asking for charity; we are offering true partnerships. In just eight months, we have renovated 68 schools, commenced the 36km Gelegele road project to serve our future seaport. We have inaugurated initiatives in health, infrastructure and livelihoods. The future of Edo is not something we wait for, but create,” he stated.

Okpebholo stressed that his leadership style goes beyond sitting in the office, but involves active engagement with the people to ensure development priorities are delivered.

“Together, we are building an Edo where every naira counts, every person matters and every promise becomes progress,” he added.

In her remarks, Dr. Loretta Ogboro-Okor, Director-General of the Edo Diaspora Agency (EDSDA), said the summit underscored the strength of unity among Edo people across the globe.

“Our theme reflects our vision of transforming global opportunities into meaningful development at home with the strength of our diaspora, the commitment of our partners and the resilience of our people. Edo stands as a beacon of progress, innovation and prosperity,” she said.

Also speaking, Amb. Kingsley Obasohan, Director-General of the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries (EACCI), announced a $250 million investment commitment through the Edo Diaspora Agency.

The summit also featured goodwill messages from Mrs. Blessing Ayogu, the Adolor of Emu Kingdom, Esan Edo, the Atayese of Ikateland, as well as Dr. Astrid Arens, Senator for Sustainability & Social Responsibility in Business Practice at the Federal Association for Economic Development & Foreign Trade (BWA). Others included the U.S. Foreign Trade Advisor and the Founder of the Nigerian Capital Development Fund (NCDF Group).

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
