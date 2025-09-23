spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 23, 2025 - 11:53 AM

BREAKING: Akpoti-Uduaghan to Resume Senate Duties October 7 as Senate Unlocks Office

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

BREAKING: Akpoti-Uduaghan Set for Comeback as Senate Unlocks Office
Natasha Akpoti

The National Assembly on Tuesday reopened the office of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), signaling a possible end to her protracted feud with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Security personnel and the Sergeant-at-Arms unsealed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office in the Senate wing, effectively restoring her access to the National Assembly complex ahead of plenary resumption on October 7, 2025.

The News Chronicle gathered that the Senate leadership reached a compromise during Monday’s meeting, paving the way for a motion that will require Akpoti-Uduaghan to issue an apology on the floor. The Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), is expected to move the motion.

Recall that the embattled Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March for six months after clashing with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat, a move the Senate said violated its Standing Orders. Though her suspension elapsed in September, she was repeatedly denied access to resume, as legal battles with the Senate leadership dragged on.

In July, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court ruled that the suspension was excessive and unconstitutional, ordering her recall. Despite that ruling, the Senate insisted she serve the full term, leading to further standoffs.

Her lawyer, Michael Jonathan Numa (SAN), had threatened contempt proceedings against the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, if she was not reinstated. Ogunlana, however, maintained that only the Senate not his office could decide on her return.

With her office now reopened, attention shifts to the October resumption, where the Senate will decide whether Akpoti-Uduaghan can formally reclaim her seat and resume legislative duties.

Previous article
Abia Strengthens Infrastructure Safety with New Materials Testing Laboratory
Next article
Edo Governor Courts Diaspora for $250m Investment Drive
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Edo Governor Courts Diaspora for $250m Investment Drive

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has reaffirmed his...

Abia Strengthens Infrastructure Safety with New Materials Testing Laboratory

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Abia State Government has taken a decisive step toward...

Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N220 Billion as 28 Equities Record Losses

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) started the week on a...

Your Continued Trial of Suspects by Ordeal Impeding Access to Justice— Police Warns Anambra Communities

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Anambra State Police Command has issued a stern...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Edo Governor Courts Diaspora for $250m Investment Drive

Business 0
Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has reaffirmed his...

Abia Strengthens Infrastructure Safety with New Materials Testing Laboratory

News 0
Abia State Government has taken a decisive step toward...

Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N220 Billion as 28 Equities Record Losses

Business 0
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) started the week on a...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x