Northern Elders’ Efforts: Workshop or “Workchop”? A Call for Reflection and Accountability

In recent years, Northern Nigeria has been the focal point of numerous public declarations and interventions aimed at addressing its complex socio-economic and security challenges. Prominent groups like the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Arewa New Agenda (ANA) have consistently convened high-level meetings, published communiqués, and made public statements with bold resolutions for tackling the region’s most pressing issues.

From ANA’s February 2024 proposals to create millions of jobs through agricultural and economic initiatives, to the NEF’s vocal opposition to the federal government’s Tax Reform Bills in late 2024, and the mounting criticisms of Senate proceedings in early 2025, these efforts appear to offer a well-considered path forward for the North. Even in 2025, the NEF’s vocal leadership continued to challenge national policies, appointing new spokespersons like Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, in a bid to infuse fresh energy into their advocacy.

These resolutions and statements demonstrate the elders’ collective will to drive change. However, the question must be asked: Where are we now? What tangible progress has been made in the implementation of these declarations, and has any effective mechanism been established to track, monitor, and evaluate these promises? Or, as in the past, have we once again witnessed the holding of workshops that are more for show than for real impact?

The Cycle of Noble Declarations

The northern elders’ gatherings often offer excellent analyses of the region’s problems. Their communiqués lay out broad goals for addressing issues like unemployment, agricultural development, poverty, and security. For instance, the ANA’s proposal in February 2024 called for a comprehensive approach to poverty alleviation, including a bold plan to support 100,000 vulnerable households per state and create 10 million jobs in the northern region within the next few years. This proposal also included initiatives to increase agricultural production, expand land cultivation, and train youths in renewable energy systems — all promising and progressive objectives.

In addition to these proposals, the NEF’s efforts, such as opposing new tax bills and calling for better governance, are commendable. In March 2025, the forum’s calls for fairness in the Senate and its criticisms of the ongoing political processes were aimed at ensuring that the region’s interests are prioritized in the national discourse.

But herein lies the crux of the issue: the gap between intent and impact. These efforts are often applauded in the media and may spur momentary political action, but what happens after the workshops, meetings, and declarations? Who follows up on these lofty promises?

Missing Links: Monitoring and Evaluation

What is perhaps most concerning is the lack of tangible structures for monitoring and evaluating these efforts. As far as the public record shows, there is little in the way of accountability mechanisms. These declarations, often made in the aftermath of intense workshops, don’t seem to have robust mechanisms for tracking progress or for holding individuals or groups accountable for non-implementation. The same leaders who make bold statements often fail to establish concrete steps for follow-through.

This lack of follow-up and evaluation has led to the perception that these gatherings, while perhaps well-intentioned, often devolve into nothing more than “workchops” — events where leaders gather, discuss lofty ideas, and yet fail to make meaningful changes. What is the point of a workshop if it doesn’t lead to action? What is the use of resolutions if there is no one to monitor their implementation?

Without accountability systems and regular evaluation, these efforts risk becoming cyclical and ineffective. They remain confined to discussions that don’t necessarily translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Northern Nigerians.

A Call for Structured Action

It is critical that the northern leadership begins to shift from simply holding conversations to implementing actionable change. Here are a few ways to do so:

1. Establish an Independent Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism: A dedicated Northern Development Monitoring Council (NDMC) should be created, with independent stakeholders, including academics, civil society leaders, and the media. This body would be responsible for tracking the progress of resolutions passed by groups like the NEF and ANA. Regular progress reports should be made public, detailing successes, challenges, and areas needing improvement.

2. Clear Accountability Frameworks for Elders: Each elder who makes public commitments should be personally accountable for the execution of these plans. Whether they are overseeing a project or pushing for national reforms, public accountability measures such as scorecards should be introduced, measuring how far each resolution has come in terms of actual delivery.

3. Strategic Partnerships for Implementation: Many of these declarations require cross-sector partnerships. Whether it’s with state governments, international donors, NGOs, or the private sector, the northern elders should focus on building partnerships that will help drive the delivery of these projects. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) should be explored to ensure that funding and resources are mobilized for key regional initiatives.

4. Youth and Community Involvement: For any plan to succeed, the people most impacted — the youth and local communities — must be involved in the design and implementation of initiatives. Programs like those proposed by ANA in 2024 to train youths in renewable energy and provide agricultural support should be closely tied to the needs of local communities, ensuring ownership at the grassroots level.

5. Periodic Public Accountability Sessions: To keep the momentum going, the NEF, ANA, and other such bodies should commit to quarterly or bi-annual town hall meetings where the public can hear directly from them about the progress made in implementing the resolutions. This will not only build public trust but also ensure that leaders remain accountable to their constituencies.

Conclusion: The Time for Action is Now

While Northern Nigeria has undoubtedly been the site of many thought-provoking discussions and resolutions by its elders, the real test lies in whether these resolutions translate into meaningful change. The region’s numerous challenges — from security to education to economic development — will not be solved by speeches alone.

If the Northern elders truly wish to lead the region toward a better future, they must move beyond just being conveners of well-meaning dialogues. They must institutionalize mechanisms for accountability and track progress toward resolving the region’s most pressing issues. The time for meaningful change is now, and the region’s leaders must show that their workshops are not mere “workchops,” but genuine platforms for actionable progress.

Recommendations Recap:

1. Establish the Northern Development Monitoring Council for tracking resolutions.

2. Introduce personal accountability frameworks for elders making public promises.

3. Leverage public-private partnerships for better implementation of projects.

4. Ensure youth and community involvement in project design and execution.

5. Commit to public accountability sessions to update the public on progress.

The Northern Nigerian people deserve more than just resolutions — they deserve results.

Dr. I. M. Lawal

lawalabusalma@gmail.com