Eddie Murphy Was the “Love of My Life” – Mel B …..Former Spice Girl, Mel B talks about her relationship with Eddie Murphy

Melanie Janine Brown professionally known as Mel B is regretting her split with Eddie Murphy, whom she calls “love of my life”, reports the UK’s Mirror. After his divorce from Nicole Mitchell Murphy in 2006, the ace comedian began dating Mel B, and the relationship produced a daughter. Murphy, one of the highest grossing Hollywood stars in the world, has a total of ten children from five different women.

According the former Spice Girl, “We had something special that I’ve never really truly felt with anybody else … I’ve thought I’ve had it, but they’ve lied. His was pure. He is the love of my life. He always will be.”

Speaking on how they met, Mel relived the first time she met the comedy legend:

“He wanted to have a date with me. I was like, no. Get him to do a dinner party at his house or something like that’. And so I went along to his house and there was a massive, massive dinner party going on. I’m like, oh my God. Where is he?

“We first met, I saw him across the room, he saw me and then I freaked out because I’ve never had somebody look at me like that. It was such a familiar look. As in, it felt like home. I could see my soulmate. So I ran to the restroom. Then I left and I went home.”

Mel also talked candidly about on ITV’s Life Stories, a programme on taking cocaine – and how she overdosed on pills and wrote a suicide note to escape her toxic relationship with Belafonte, her ex-husband.

They separated in December 2016, with Brown accusing Belafonte of “emotional and physical abuse”. In court, Belafonte’s representative said that due to the couple’s “extravagant and affluent” lifestyle, Brown had “wiped out all her Spice Girls money – approximately $50 million (£38.3 million), if not more”.

The divorce was finalized on 15 December 2017. She cited her divorce from Belafonte and her father’s death as her reasons for seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mel B rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Scary Spice. With over 85 million records sold worldwide, the group became the best-selling female group of all time.

The singer was rushed to the hospital on the 17th of this month after losing her sight during tour rehearsals. The 43-year-old was later transferred to Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s ophthalmology department and once her vision returned, she defied doctors’ orders and rejoined her band mates at tour rehearsals.