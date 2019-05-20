Licensed as a private university by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2011, Baze University started with only 17 pioneer students. Today it has over 3,000 students and some 1,230 alumni of the University. Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the University Dr. Datti Ahmed, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said his motivation was to help nurture a generation of students from Nigeria and the world who will be trusted solution providers. “I found the prevailing standards and culture of learning deeply troubling and I know we can do better. How can we be talking of graduates who are not unemployable in the 21st century? Such must be troubling to any one with conscience. We have shown in the past that our Universities could produce graduates that can compete with their peers anywhere in the world”, he said.

The University currently has six academic faculties made up of 44 NUC-accredited programmes. The Faculties include Basic Medical Sciences, Computing and Applied Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Law and Legal Studies and Management and Social Sciences. The University also runs Post-graduate programmes.

The University is located at Plot 686, Jabi Airport Road Bypass, Cadastral Zone, Abuja

Phone: 0813 376 9658

Dr. Datti-Ahmed (Founder and Pro-Chancellor)