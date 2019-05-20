Naira Marley remanded in Prison by Judge

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that upcoming musician, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, be remanded in prison custody for alleged credit card fraud, till May 30, when his bail application will be heard.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier charged him with 11- counts of the offence on Tuesday, May 14.

When the counts were read to him, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Yard Isril (still at large), on or about the 26th day of November 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use access card 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.”

It can be recalled that the singer was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile and some other guys for alleged internet fraud. However, they had been released, except Naira Marley who remained in custody due to incriminating evidence found on his laptop.

If found guilty, he could be facing seven years in jail in accordance with Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.