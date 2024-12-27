ECOWAS Denies Allegations of Sponsoring Terrorism Against Nigeria and Member States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has dismissed claims that Nigeria and other member states are involved in sponsoring terrorism.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, ECOWAS expressed strong support for Nigeria’s peacekeeping efforts and described the allegations as baseless.

“ECOWAS stands firmly with Nigeria and other member states against these unfounded claims,” the statement read.

The organization praised Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability and highlighted its leadership role in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which has made significant progress in combating terrorism and promoting peace in West Africa.

The regional bloc also described Nigeria as a “generous and magnanimous country” that has consistently supported peace and security initiatives across the African continent.

ECOWAS called on member states to prioritize dialogue and avoid making unsubstantiated accusations.

This development follows heightened tensions between Nigeria and Niger Republic. On Wednesday, Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, accused Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of collaborating with France to destabilize Niger.

He claimed that France promised Tinubu financial incentives in exchange for allowing French military deployment in an area of Borno State.

Nigerien authorities further alleged that the Lakurawa terrorist group, with foreign support, including Nigeria’s, was responsible for a recent attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed these accusations, reaffirming the country’s commitment to peaceful diplomacy and maintaining good relations with Niger.

These allegations come amidst ongoing tensions following the July 2023 coup in Niger, which saw President Mohamed Bazoum overthrown. In response, Nigeria and other ECOWAS nations imposed sanctions on Niger and considered military intervention to restore constitutional order.