Boxing Day: Man United Submerged as Liverpool Wins to Go 7 Points Clear

Another big game on Boxing Day saw Manchester United beaten on their turf by Wolves in a disappointing 2-0 encounter, while Liverpool overpowered a roaring Leicester City at Anfield, coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 at full time.

Things don’t seem to be going as planned for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United since the Portuguese manager switched his coaching role to English football, replacing Erik ten Hag.

Although Bruno Fernandes was sent off in the 47th minute, the Wolves managed to break through Onana’s net twice, with a goal in the early minutes and another late in the game.

Manchester United’s woes continue as they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Wolves, having now lost 4 of their last 5 Premier League games.

Liverpool bounced back through Cody Gakpo’s equalizer after conceding in the 6th minute through Jordan Ayew’s effort. Curtis Jones scored four minutes into the second half, with Mac Allister delivering a brace of assists. The game seemed over until Mohamed Salah scored in the 82nd minute. It was a huge night for Salah, who has now scored 171 goals and provided 79 assists in his 267 games.

Liverpool, with a game in hand, has taken advantage of Chelsea’s slip to go seven points clear. They will be hoping to retain their winning streak when they host Manchester United in their next Premier League encounter.

