Dortmund Sack Nuri Sahin Following Defeat to Bologna in the Champions League

German club Borussia Dortmund has officially announced the dismissal of their first men’s team head coach, Nuri Sahin, following their defeat to Bologna during UEFA Champions League Matchday 7.

“Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin are going their separate ways with immediate effect. BVB has released its head coach after the disappointing 1-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening at FC Bologna.”

Dortmund has struggled lately, managing only one win in their last games across all tournaments. In their 18 games played this season in the Bundesliga, they have secured 7 wins, 4 draws, and 7 losses, a development that has dropped them to 14th place in the Bundesliga standings.

Lars Ricken, BVB Managing Director for Sport, stressed: “We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much. We hoped for a long-term collaboration, and until the end, we had hoped that we could turn things around together. After four defeats in a row, just one win in the last nine games, and with the team currently sitting 10th in the Bundesliga table, we have unfortunately lost faith in being able to achieve our sporting goals in the current constellation. This decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna.”

“Unfortunately, we have not managed to live up to Borussia Dortmund’s sporting ambitions this season at this point in time. I wish this special club all the best,” said Nuri Sahin.

The 35-year-old hung up his boots in 2021 at Antalyaspor, shortly after leaving Dortmund, where he had begun his career in 2005. He managed Dortmund from last year, where he had been in charge until his dismissal.

