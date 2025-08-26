Detained Anambra Native Doctor, ‘Akwa Okuko’s Health deteriorating- Oba Youths raises alarm

A pressure group in Oba Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Oba Youth Forum (OYF), has raised alarm over what it called the deteriorating health condition of a native doctor, Chief Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Akuko tiwalu aki.

Recall that Nwangwu was arrested earlier this year after the enactment of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law and the creation of the state-sponsored security outfit, Agunechemba, by the state government.

The flamboyant spiritualist, known for his ostentatious lifestyle on social media, was picked alongside other native doctors and suspected fake prophets.

He faces charges centered around alleged involvement in money ritual practices, suspected ties to drug dealers, allegations that he prepares charms for kidnappers, and allegations of claiming to possess supernatural powers and misleading the public.

If convicted, Akwa Okuko faces up to 20 years in prison, and his properties, including his hotel, risk being confiscated or demolished, according to the Anambra Homeland Security Law.

But, the OYF President, Chief Onyebuike Okonkwo, who spoke with The News Chronicle correspondent in Oba, has raised alarm over the poor health condition of the native doctor, appealing to the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to grant him amnesty to enable him to attend to his illness.

Okonkwo revealed that Chief Nwangwu has an ageing father who slipped into coma, resulting in a stroke.

He appealed to the Governor, considering the upcoming governorship election, to release Chief Nwangwu to allow him not only to exercise his political franchise, but also to mobilise Oba and the entire Idemili youths for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

“We want to assure the governor that if Akwa Okuko is granted amnesty, he would never violate his bail conditions.

“We also assured the governor that the entire Idemili South would mobilize their sons and daughters for APGA during the governorship election. No single vote will go to the opposition,” he assured.

The News Chronicle gathered from unconfirmed sources that the native doctor who has been in detention and facing charges in Anambra State High Court was rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka, last week, over an undisclosed illness.