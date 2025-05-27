This is Evil and Unfair”- Skales calls out Social media Users For Sharing Fake News

Fake news they say goes faster than wildfire!

Nigerian singer and songwriter Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better popularly known as Skales, has refuted a claim by social media users mocking his personal life and music life.

The fake news started when a user on X (Formerly Twitter) shared a post misquoting the singer admitting to divorcing his wife because of a comment on social media.

The post says:

“I divorced my wife because of a comment she made on my post and I don’t rêgret it,” singer Skales reportedly said. “When my wife made the comment on my post, I got ãngry. People cannot be mocking your husband’s music career, the music that is paying your bills and you join them to m0ck him.

“She should’ve defended me or, better still, stayed quiet. I wasn’t totally wr0ng for dîvorcing her because a woman who doesn’t support your hustle isn’t a good wife.”

Unfortunately, as expected the post went viral with the majority of netizens bashing the singer and calling him out, and in order to correct that notion, the artist called out the initiator of the post with this handle: @Verity_HQ; and labeled the post as evil and unfair.

“This is really evil of you that you would cook up such a story. This is not fair. I have never made such a statement and this is false. Please stop spreading lies.”

Recall that the singer got married to his now ex wife Precious in September 2021, their relationship was quite rocky and it was messy on social media. The singer at the time of mothers death shared post that netizens feel it was diss-like aimed at his ex wife, in the post he described her as heartless