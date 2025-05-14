Does Arab Money Funds the Genocide or Massacre More than Average U.S Tax Payer? 

Imagine if such were the headlines on CNN, BBC, The New York Times, etc. It is not to say all u.s citizens are innocent or should stop demanding better from the u.s Government, but it is to ask questions squarely. It is to reduce the self blame I hear from u.s citizens, who may be wrongly depressed over their little contribution compared to many Arabs+. It is also to pressure the Arabs or ‘submitters’ to understand the importance of resisting where need be, rather than cowardly ‘bribing’. Lastly, to remind Arabs+ the importance of thinking about the poor in measurable ways, not just the rich. After all, wars are not just about money, votes contribute, plus other actions and inaction.

As Trump gets hundreds of billions from Arab countries, it goes to different sectors including the very weapons u.s sells and sometimes gives to Israel. When a u.s taxpayer who pays less than two thousand dollars in annual taxes worries if about $100 of his or her taxes end up as weapons to Israel, then intentions and effects must be gauged. You paid your taxes for good and have limited option compare to buying and investing? Yes, when your elected officials spend on good and bad, you have the right to demand they stop bad spending. Do not be one-eye, help yourself and stress less through maths and prayers. If Saudi Arabia spends 600 billion dollars and other Arab countries reportedly to spend 400 Billion dollars, then 10 to 20 billion dollars from that profit may be funding Israel more than your taxes?

Most poor folks have no option, taxes are deducted, not voluntarily paid. Business is voluntary in what percentage of the time and what is the spirit of sacrifice? Do not remind me what Palestines are suffering, because that is imposed or resort ‘sacrifice’; I am looking for sacrifice by choice by the governments and by the Arabs+. I am looking for strategic pressure.

Ignored Government Sacrifice: Well, let me first say I am at odds with many of my Arab cousins, including how to interpret the Quhr-aahn. I think religion is just to help raise our conscience, so titles mean little to me, including race or religion you may identify with. So the first sacrifice is reasonable demands, including Jews+ deserve to live (exist) in peace… It is only through conscientious demands and offers you can expect help from the Lord of Conscience, the Lord of Arabs, Jews, and beyond. After very reasonable demands, sacrifice can vary from no more investment or buying from the u.s+, to even blocking a percentage of ships towards the rest of the world. It will be painful, but it could be only days or weeks before Trump and Europe accept a reasonable deal. Unreasonable demands mean my type to pray against you as hypocritical Muslims. You cannot tell me the Palestinians to sacrifice for months or years, and you are not ready to sacrifice even a fraction of that pain and time? I agree my very self may feel such ‘blockage’ from poor Gambia, but it is worth trying more than your illusory begging and bribing.

It is not only Saudi, we learned how Qatar is reportedly appeasing Trump with a 400 million dollar Jet. Purpose can be endless guessing, but which Allah tells you to beg the rich with lavish gifts as gamble and ignore the poor? You read from the Quhr-aahn to learn God values freeing the oppressed, feeding the poor, and other conscientious hints, but my Arab cousins have distorted the religion through so-called hadiths and worshipping money, sex, and children? Well, we can add weapons from the education they mislead Africans to disdain.

Evidence includes Boko Haram attacking schools in Nigeria but it also includes countless neglected children in SeneGambia, and even my very self in under respecting conventional schooling in my younger age. You have done some good to the minds of many Africans through the Quhr-aahn, but you have done huge damage through misinterpretation and questionable hadiths. Africans cannot give you 100% of the blame, but what percentage you contributed or contributing, and now skipping them for the west, then give them about one percent of the proceeds to win our useless leaders+? From the countless rich Arabs, where is the Jet or special gift to the President of South Africa? No! I mean where is your over 100 billion dollars pledge to school the poor beyond South Africa? Where is another over 100 billion dollars towards water access for drought resistant and year round farming in poor countries? Search ‘International Open-Chance Day’ by Jarga Kebba Gigo to learn the different types of help and which ones you ignore.

Ignored Sacrifice From the People and Media: I expect the media to call out the Arabs before and while in the act of naked wrongs. Do not just cover, but where are your editorials towards even protests at all Saudi embassies? I expect the media to echo me, that ch.103 ‘exhort each other to truth …’ is broad and includes free speech and protests where need be. I expect strong words on social media and even mass protests like in the west… Oh Jarga, do you want them killed like the Palestinians? Well, sacrifice means risk where need be. This should have been worldwide in a manner to either avoid pilgrimage this year or go for protest in Mecca, Medina, and Beyond… Make it a special pilgrimage, because they dare not kill even five percent of the pilgrims. I rather throw words of Truth to Saudi Arabia+ than from corrupt Saudi Arabia in the air as ‘to Satan’. I wonder if Satan is residing in Mecca, and you must go to Mecca to throw stones at him or her? You have reportedly been throwing stones to Satan for centuries as a low level good deed, but when will you try the super good deeds as per ch.103? Today, while reading ch90. (Land) I was reminded that all lands are varyingly blessed, not just Mecca, but at verse 12-13, I got reminded ‘free the oppressed’ is the interpretation of ‘free a neck’. Are Arabs or Muslims the champions of freedom in our age? No! I mean all races and religions have good and bad folks in what percentages, but as a spirit of truth, I want to make countless better Arabs, better Blacks, better Muslims, better Jews, better humankind.

To the average American, remember votes matter. Those who voted for Trump have the primary responsibility to ascertain he does right, but each voter had one or few things in mind and may still be disappointed in those. In 2016, I supported Trump and partly for Assange, but he brutally hunted him until God hard rescued Assange, and Trump nearly went to the prison he wanted for truthful Assange. I do not want to be indifferent to the Arabs or anyone, but focus on your work and let’s try culture of cameras and others to free the good Arabs+ in Arab land. Trump will take their money and be indifferent to the abuses. I pray to God to also love the world more sincerely by facilitating big partnerships between good folks. I certainly see the good God does, but who can we ask to help us more, if not God? I believe the checklist of ch.103 is by far greater than the so-called five pillars of Islam. May God bless me lot more and raise our blessings through Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, Let’s Work, Let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.