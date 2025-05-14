Airtel Africa Boss To Step Down In July, As Company Shops Replacement 

Airtel Africa Plc has announced that it is searching for someone to take over from Akhil Gupta, who will step down from his role as a non-executive director in July 2025.

The company shared this update in a filing made public on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange.

Gupta has been with the telecom firm since it made its entry into Africa in 2010.

He played a part in the company’s growth and its eventual listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019.

That same year, Airtel also joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now known as NGX.

His retirement will take place after the company’s Annual General Meeting this July.

The company thanked him for his efforts over the years and wished him well as he prepares to exit the board.

Airtel Africa has grown to operate in 14 African countries since it was listed.

It recently returned to profit after a tariff increase approved by the Nigerian government.

The telco posted a profit of $328 million, which is a jump of 468 percent.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 grew by 21.1 percent in constant currency.

However, in reported figures, it dipped slightly from $4.97 billion at the end of March 2024 to $4.95 billion in Q4 2025.

For the year, the company’s underlying earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization stood at $2.3 billion, which is 5.1 percent lower than the previous year. Its profit margin also dropped to 46.5 percent from 48.8 percent.

The drop in earnings was partly due to rising fuel costs and a weaker performance from Nigeria.

Customer numbers increased by 8.7 percent to 166.1 million users. Data users rose by 14.1 percent to 73.4 million.

The average amount of data used per person went up by over 30 percent, reaching 7GB.

In Q4 2025 alone, transaction value in constant currency climbed by 34 percent, pushing the annualised transaction total to $145 billion.