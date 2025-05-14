Anambra School Disowns Students in Viral Immoral Dance Video: ‘They Are Not Ours’

Following a trending video that surfaced online last week, showing some young girls performing immoral dance in a place supposed to be a school hostel, the Management of the Ado Girls Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra state, has officially distanced the school from the recent viral video.

It was alleged that the students captured in the immoral dance moves danced within the school premises.

The video showed about four very young girls in a dormitory attire, twerking in an immoral manner to a playing audio, while another videoed them.

However, when contacted, the school’s principal, Mrs. Chinelo Okocha, disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the video was recorded around 2019 by yet-to-be-identified individuals and that none of the girls shown in the footage were students of the school.

The school noted that the immoral video posted on social media by ‘malicious fifth columnists’ was targeted at smearing the good image of the School and its management.

Describing Ado Girls as one of the leading public secondary schools in the state, the principal hinted that the school was included in the Smart Learn project of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration.

“This malicious campaign would appear to be motivated by the desire to orchestrate the exclusion of the school from the noble Anambra state government’s Smart Learn project, an initiative designed to enhance educational quality and facilities.

“Ado Girls Secondary School, Onitsha has continued to make waves in many areas of academic excellence and skills development, and sports.

“During the 2024 session, 350 Senior Secondary III [SS III] students of the school were trained on skill acquisition to enable them to remain self-reliant after graduation.

“The school had a Prize Giving Day sponsored through collaboration between the school and its Old Girls Association.

“The school placed third in the 2024 edition of the Anambra State Secondary Schools Sports Championship

“The school was the first public school in Anambra state to write the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), an obvious indication of the exposure of our students to quality and modern computer systems

“A student of the school also won silver in the World Mathematics Championship, which qualified her to go to Thailand in July 2025, if she is able to get the necessary sponsorship.

“Ado Girls Secondary School, Onitsha also excelled over her peers, placing first positions in the recent Secondary Schools Debate and Quiz in Onitsha zone, and is currently awaiting the finals at Awka,” she said.

According to her, these success stories were not accidental and, under the present management, the school is consciously committed to engendering innovative options and smart initiatives that enhance quality learning and teaching.

While restating their resolve and commitment to taking the school to enviable heights, the school management pledged: “Our momentum will not be halted or deterred by the malevolent machinations of individuals/groups seeking to undermine our efforts.

“We appreciate the continued support of our parents, guardians, the community, as well as the state government and the ministry of education, as we strive to maintain a safe and conducive nurturing environment for our students,” it added.