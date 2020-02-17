“Disregard the advice of hardliners around you”- FFK warns President Buhari

Considering the dire security challenges the nation has found itself, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has warned President Buhari against listening to those around him.

In a long letter, he wrote to the president, FFK as he is fondly known identified some northern elites around the president as being behind the security challenges in the country.

He said: “Let us hope that you disregard the advice of the hardliners around you, learn from these words and change your dastardly ways though I doubt that you will”.

While quoting a northern scholar, FFK identified the problem this way.

“Professor Yusuf Dankofa of the Faculty of Law at Ahmadu Bello University who happens to be a northerner himself put it in very clear terms and spoke the bitter truth when he wrote the following”

“I think the north is only interested in power and nothing more. The sweetness of power and the allure it brings is what appeals to them and not work. If not, how can a region be so decimated by its own internal contradictions and trudge on as if the region is not regressing? In the face of calamity, what you see is an eerie silence, since power is with their elites who are thoroughly dependent on public treasury to survive.

The poor too draw happiness from the fact that power is in the hands of their elites even if they will die of poverty and insurgency. We are happy that power is with us even though we don’t know what to do with it. This mindset will definitely lead others to seek to move out of the union. You can’t slow down your own progress and those of others and expect them to clap for you”.