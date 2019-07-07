Disney Star, Cameron Boyce dies at 20

Popular actor, Cameron Boyce, popular for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants” and the TV show “Jesse”, has died at the age of 20.

His family confirmed his death as due to an ongoing medical condition.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.” a family spokesperson told newsmen.

After making his film debut as a nine-year-old in horror film Mirrors, shortly followed by Shia LaBeouf thriller Eagle Eye, Boyce shot to fame in the Disney Channel kids TV show, Jessie.

He played Luke Ross in the comedy, based around a nanny who looks after a family in New York, which ran for four seasons and 98 episodes.

Boyce, from Los Angeles, also starred in an animated versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man before starring as Carlos De Vil in the Disney movie franchise the Descendants.

TV movie series focused of the teenage children of Disney baddies Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil.

However, arguably one of his most known roles was in the comedy film Grown Ups where he played Keithie Feder, son of Adam Sandler’s character Leonard Feder.

He also reprised his role for the sequel, Grown Ups 2.

A Disney Channel spokesman described Boyce as an “incredibly talented performer”.