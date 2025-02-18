Controversy as Late Senator Uba’s Political Family Denies Endorsing Any Candidate for Anambra Guber

A faction of the political family of the late Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has announced that it has not endorsed any aspirant for the 2025 Governorship Election in Anambra State.

This declaration follows pronouncements of endorsement for some governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by other factions of the group.

The late Senator Ubah’s political family comprises various groups, including the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, Ifeanyi Ubah Solidarity Movement, Ikemba Women Initiative, Ubah Disciples, Afa Igbo Efu Na Solidarity Movement, and Ubahnation Media Center.

Earlier this year, two politicians from the same area as the late Ubah organized massive gatherings where known members of the group openly endorsed them as their choice ahead of the November elections in the state.

Senator Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, passed away on July 26, 2024, after a brief illness. As the 2025 Governorship Election approaches, his political family’s endorsement remains sufficient, as it has significantly impacted the outcome of elections in the state.

However, with the late lawmaker’s demise, the group appears to have been segmented, with each segment pursuing its personal political interests.

Speaking at the family’s meeting on Tuesday in Awka, Chief Dr. Vincent Onyeka, the Director General of Ifeanyi Campaign Organization, noted that the group boasts the largest political structure in Anambra State before the senator’s passing.

He said the group’s decision not to endorse any aspirant is significant, given their considerable influence in Anambra State’s politics.

According to him, they are carefully analyzing the various candidates and their capacities and would decide at the right time.

Chief Onyeka said; “Our political structure is built on the principles of human capacity development, infrastructural transformation, and selfless service to the people.

“We are carefully scrutinizing the antecedents, leadership qualities, and commitment of various aspirants to core ideals that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah championed, including good governance, human capacity development, infrastructural transformation, economic empowerment, security and inclusive leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people.”

He said as the group mourns its principal’s painful and untimely departure, it remains committed to upholding his legacy and vision for a better Anambra state.

Onyeka urged the public, especially their loyal supporters, not to be misled by speculations, unfounded claims, or any attempt by any individual to exploit their revered political structure for personal gain.

He assured their supporters that the leadership of the late Senator’s political structure is a movement and that they are working diligently and consulting widely to ensure that when the time comes, they will make informed and strategic decisions that are in line with the late senator’s vision and dreams.